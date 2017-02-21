Ilene M. Ochsner, age 90, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas. Born Ilene Maurine Felzien March 16, 1926 in St. Francis, Kansas, the daughter of Edwin & Eva (Burr) Felzien, she had been a Greeley County resident since 1951. She was a farm/ranch wife and homemaker.

Ilene was a member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tribune, Kansas. She was also a founding member of the Greeley County V.F.W. Auxiliary in Tribune. She held several state and national offices of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and was a former director of the Ben-Gay Band.

On February 6, 1949 she married Garfield W. Ochsner in St. Francis, Kansas. Garfield passed away on November 20, 1984 in Tribune, Kansas.

Ilene’s surviving family includes-

Two Sons

Gary & Marilyn Ochsner- Southfork, Colorado

Kent & Jeanne Ochsner- Baldwin City, Kansas

Two siblings-

Tom Felzien- Boise, Idaho

Ned Felzien- Park City, Kansas

Three grandchildren, Three great grandchildren

Her parents and three siblings precede her in death

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am (MDT) Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas with Jeri Smith and Greeley County V.F.W. Auxiliary officiating.

There will be no public visitation

Memorials may be given to the Greeley County V.F.W. Auxiliary in care of

Price & Sons Funeral Home

PO 301

Tribune, Kansas. 67879

Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandson.com