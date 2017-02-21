Hot shooting Lopers down Tigers

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Nebraska-Kearney shot 64-percent and hit a season-high 14 3-pointers as they end a six-game Gross Coliseum losing streak with a 101-88 victory over Fort Hays State Tuesday night. They’re the first team to score over 100 points in Gross Coliseum since Washburn in 1994.

The Tigers (16-10, 10-8 MIAA) shot 60-percent and went 8-of-14 from beyond the 3-point line but it wasn’t enough as they lose their fifth home game, the most since the 2006-07 season, FHSU’s first in the MIAA.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

After the two teams played to a 48-48 tie at halftime, The Lopers (19-8, 12-6 MIAA) gradually pulled away in the second half, building a 12-point. The Tigers pulled within six and had the ball with under three minutes to play, but Rob Davis missed a shot near the rim then the Lopers scored seven unanswered to push the lead to 13.

Rob Davis led the Tigers with 30 points, his seventh 30-point game of the season. Hadley Gillum added 22, JaQuan Smith 14 and Kyler Kinnamon 10.

Trey Lansman scored 27 to lead UNK. Isaiah McKay, who hit 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, added 23 while Ty Danielson had 20 and Yashua Trent 13.