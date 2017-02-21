Ellis Co. Sheriff’s Office will add position, law office set to move to admin center

BY JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department will be adding the position of Patrol Sergeant to its ranks after the county commission approved the addition at Monday’s meeting.

Sheriff Ed Harbin requested the commission re-establish the position in an effort to allow for additional promotional opportunities as well as create cleaner lines of authority within the department. The position of Jail Sergeant already exists, but there is no one serving in the position on the patrol side.

Ellis County Administrator Philip Smith-Hanes informed the commission on the sheriff’s proposal and said they do not believe it will cost the county any more money.

“(Harbin) plans to promote existing folks into these positions,” Smith-Hanes said. “(He) believes there will be some salary savings later in the year due to some possible retirements.”

The county previously had a patrol sergeant position but, because it was not filled in 2015 when the county commissioned a wage and benefit study, the commission had to approve the new pay grade.

In other business, Melissa Romme with Adams Brown Beren and Ball informed the county that Clinkscales Law Office will be sub-leasing a portion of the top floor of the Ellis County Administrative Center and relocate their offices to the building at 718 Main. Romme said a contractor is working on plans to remodel the space.

The commission also got an extension update from 4-H Youth Development Agent Susan Schlichting and met in two executive sessions but took no action.

The first executive session was to discuss union negotiations and the second was to discuss possible property acquisition.