Tiger softball splits on final day of the 8-State Classic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State earned a split on its final day of competition at the 8-State Classic in Arkansas. The Tigers fell victim to a big inning by the opposition in a 6-0 loss to East Central (Okla.), but bounced back for a 3-1 win against Ouachita Baptist to move to 3-8 overall on the season.

East Central 6, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State and East Central played to a scoreless tie for a couple of innings until East Central put up five runs in the third. ECU tacked on another run in the fourth and FHSU did not provide much resistance by producing just three hits. Bailey Kennedy had two and Jeni Mohr had the other.

East Central collected a two-run home run in the third to break the scoreless tie, then three straight singles created more trouble with no outs. A sacrifice fly RBI, followed by a walk, loaded the bases again with ECU up 3-0. An RBI single moved runners up one base making it 4-0, and then a miscue in the field allowed another to score making it 5-0. Two of the runs in the inning were unearned. An RBI single in the fourth capped the scoring for ECU.

Fort Hays State starter Lexie Kimminau lasted 5.0 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk. Carrie Clarke pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Kimminau moved to 0-2 on the season with the loss. Kelbie Crelia moved to 3-1 on the year for ECU with a complete game, striking out four.

Fort Hays State 3, Ouachita Baptist 1

Fort Hays State broke free of a 13-inning scoring drought with a three-run third inning against Ouachita Baptist. That would be enough for starting pitcher Hailey Chapman who moved to 3-4 on the season. She threw a complete game, scattering six hits with two walks and one strikeout, while allowing just one run to OBU in the fourth inning.

Jeni Mohr ended the scoring drought for FHSU with a solo home run in the third. Immediately following, Bailey Kennedy and Lily Sale produced back-to-back singles before Veronica Knittig drove home Kennedy with a double. Candace Bollig added a sacrifice fly RBI to cap the scoring for FHSU.

FHSU collected five of its eight hits in the game in the third. OBU starter Kelsey O’Brien gave up all three runs in her complete game effort, allowing eight hits and a walk to go with three strikeouts. She went to 2-3 on the season.

Fort Hays State plays at home for the first time this season on Wednesday when it hosts Wayne State (Neb.) College at 1 pm in a doubleheader.

FHSU Sports Information