Sunny, breezy Monday

Washington’s Birthday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 39.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.