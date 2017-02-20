Seventh grader at Hays Middle to represent Ellis Co. in state spelling bee

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

The spelling bee is a big deal in Ellis County, according to Craig Pallister, Hays Middle School principal.

650 students from Hays Middle took part in the preliminary round before taking four students and one alternate to the Ellis County Spelling Bee competition.

Seventh grader at Hays Middle, Dustin Rajewski wound up as the winner. Rajewski won the Ellis County Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word “vulnerable.”

“Dustin is one step away from the National Scripps Spelling Bee,” Pallister said.

Pallister introduced Rajewski to the Hays USD 489 Board of Education at the Feb. 13 meeting by saying he is a extremely “intelligent kid” and will be a great representative of Hays Middle at the Sunflower Spelling Bee.

“Dustin really is a big deal,” Pallister said.

Rajewski will now represent Hays Middle and Ellis County at the state spelling bee, which will be Saturday at Fort Hays State University.

“We have such good sponsors,” Pallister said. “Fort Hays State has been a great supporter of the Ellis County spelling bee, and we have good sponsors throughout the community.”

Registration for the state spelling bee is at 8 a.m. with practice rounds starting at 9 a.m.