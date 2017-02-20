Nex-Tech Wireless establishes endowment with HaysMed Foundation

Hays Medical Center

The HaysMed Foundation has announced a new endowed fund established with a $25,000 gift from Nex-Tech Wireless. As a permanent endowed fund, the gift is invested and the earnings from the Nex-Tech Wireless Endowment will be used to provide funding for special projects at the medical center.

“Nex-Tech Wireless is committed to ongoing support to ensure quality healthcare is available in Western Kansas where our customers and employees live,” stated Jon Lightle, President and CEO for Nex-Tech Wireless. “HaysMed is the only medical center in our region that provides many of the specialized services such as cancer and cardiac care. Investing in HaysMed helps ensure it continues to be a strong healthcare facility.”

“Endowed gifts are crucial in helping us build a solid foundation of funds that will provide consistent funding for current and future healthcare expenses,” stated Dr. John Jeter, HaysMed President and CEO. “Nex-Tech Wireless is a visionary company that understands the importance of keeping quality patient care close to home. We appreciate their generosity support of HaysMed.”

Nex-Tech Wireless is a wireless provider offering high-tech wireless solutions to residents in 40 counties of central and western Kansas as well as local coverage to 4 counties in Colorado. Nex-Tech Wireless focuses on providing its customers cutting edge technology including data and mobile services, as well as the latest wireless equipment and competitive wireless plans that provide nationwide coverage.

The HaysMed Foundation was formed in 1995 and is a charitable, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to support HaysMed. The Foundation, in partnership with donors, seeks to meet both immediate and long- range health care needs of the people of Western Kansas. An 18-member volunteer board guides the efforts of the Foundation. Donations can be sent to the HaysMed Foundation, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, Ks. 67601 or by visiting www.haysmedfoundation.org/donate.