Harry R. Dreiling, age 79, of Hays, Kansas passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Hays. He was born March 25, 1937 in Ellis, Kansas to Richard and Barbara (Pfeifer) Dreiling. He married Frances Werth September 26, 1959. She preceded him in death January 5, 1987. On August 31, 1990 he married Deborah Trzicky in Hays.

Harry was the owner operator of Harry’s Drywall starting in 1976. He was a US Army veteran serving from 1956 – 1959 stationed in Germany. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church where he served as an usher for 50 years and a member of F.O.E. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, casino trips and being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah of Hays; his son, Jerome Dreiling of Hays; a daughter, Virginia Mae Basgall (Steve) of Hays; a brother, Clarence Dreiling (Diann) of Hays; a step daughter, Melissa Largent of Tennessee; four grandchildren, MaRyan, Kendrick, Braden and Gage; two great grandchildren, Parker and Airalia; a step grandchild, Megan and two step great grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew.

He was preceded in death by two infant children, JoAnn and Harry Jr, a daughter, JoAnn Phillips; brothers, Arthur, LeRoy and Ralph and a sister, Betty Madison.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hays with military honors courtesy of the Hays VFW and the Hays Legion Riders.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4 PM – 8 PM and Wednesday 9 AM – 9:30 AM at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

A combined parish vigil service and rosary will be 6:30 PM Tuesday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to IHMC basement fund, Humane Society of the High Plains or Hospice at HaysMed.

