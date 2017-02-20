First democrat enters race for Kansas governor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer is entering the race to be the next governor of Kansas.

Brewer, a Democrat, announced his candidacy Monday. Watch his announcement here.

The 59-year-old Brewer said in a news release that he has the experience and passion to “get the State of Kansas back on track.”

Brewer was Wichita mayor from 2007 to 2015 and also served six years as a city councilman. Since leaving the mayor’s office, he has been in government relations at Spirit AeroSystems.

Brewer pledged to visit every corner of the state. He says he offers new leadership that will restore confidence in state government.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, who is in his second term, cannot seek re-election because of term limits.