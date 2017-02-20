Firefighters respond to call in downtown Hays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke in downtown Hays early Monday afternoon.

The call led firefighters to TK’s Smokehaus in the 100 block of East 12th. Firefighters found a wood-burning smoker emitting excessive smoke.

Captain Kirk Klein of the HFD said no water was put on the fire and that crews were letting itself burn out. The smoker is located inside the building on the south side, and the fire remained contained the smoker.

