Find out how to create ‘The Bird Friendly Yard’

ELLIS CO. EXTENSION

Do you enjoy watching birds? Have you ever wondered how to attract birds to your own backyard? To create “The Bird Friendly Yard” the landscape has to meet the basic needs of birds you are trying to attract.

Join us on Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30 p.m. in the gallery of the Hays Public Library for The Bird Friendly Yard-Landscaping To Attract Birds.

Former Extension Horticulture Agent and bird enthusiast, Terry Mannell, will discuss both the principles involved and appropriate plants to meet those bird needs with an emphasis on plants for Kansas.

This program is free to the public but it is requested that those interested in attending pre-register with the Ellis County Extension Office at (785) 628-9430, no later than Tuesday, February 21st.

Watching birds can provide hours of fun for the whole family and with just a little planning your yard can become a bird sanctuary. Learn how by attending “The Bird Friendly Yard” on February 23rd!