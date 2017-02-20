FHSU Student Recognition Programs in Hays Sunday

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The time is now for high school students in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska to sign up for the 2017 edition of Fort Hays State University’s program to recognize prospective college students and their families.

A highlight at each event is the recognition of students who have already been awarded scholarships to FHSU for the next academic year, but the SRP mission is to recognize all students interested in college and provide them with the opportunity to meet faculty and staff from the university.

High school juniors and seniors and transfer students in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado have been invited to Student Recognition Programs in their areas. The programs are held in communities across Kansas, in southern Nebraska and in Denver to accommodate area students and their parents or guardians and families.

Any student who lives outside the designated SRP areas is welcome to attend the nearest SRP but must RSVP by calling (785) 628-5673 or by signing up online through the RSVP link at http://www.fhsu.edu/admissions/student-recognition-program-dates/.

Receptions hosted in each locale by the Office of Admissions include dessert or pizza buffets. Students and their friends and families have the opportunity to mingle with FHSU faculty, staff and administrators and with area FHSU alumni before and after the scholarship presentations.

Many high school seniors and transfer students will receive certificates for a variety of scholarships awarded to them by FHSU.

The public is welcome to attend.

Scholarships to be awarded at the SRPs include the $3,500 Presidential Award of Distinction, the $2,000 University Scholar Award, the $1,500 Hays City Scholar Award, and the $1,000 Traditions Scholar Award. All are awarded only to incoming freshmen enrolling in college for the first time, but each is renewable provided students maintain the minimum required academic standing.

A renewable $1,500 scholarship is available for transfer students, and a $1,000 non-renewable transfer scholarship is also available.

Other one-time awards recognized at the SRPs are the $900 or $500 Academic Opportunity Awards, given to scholars by individual academic departments.

Each SRP event also features three scholarship drawings — a $400 FHSU Student Recognition Program Scholarship, a $500 textbook scholarship and another for an iPad. Four $400 SRP scholarships are awarded at the reception in Hays.

The SRP schedule includes the area served at each program site.

Hays, 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in FHSU’s Memorial Union, 700 College Drive. Dessert will be served. The Hays SRP serves students from seven counties, including some formerly served by an SRP in Phillipsburg: Ellis, Graham, Norton, Phillips, Rooks, Smith and Trego counties and from the cities of LaCrosse in Rush County, Natoma in Osborne County, and Ransom in Ness County.