FHSU series at No. 3 Central Missouri moved up a day

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State head baseball coach Steve Johnson has announced that this weekend’s three-game series at third-ranked Central Missouri will begin Thursday, February 23. The teams will face off in a single nine-inning game each day Thursday through Saturday, with all three contests slated to begin at 2 p.m.

Potential inclement weather on the back end of the weekend forced the change to the MIAA-opening series.

The Tigers enter the weekend 6-4 on the season, while the Mules are 7-2 so far this year.

FHSU Sports Information