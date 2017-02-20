Ellis Co. is ‘abnormally dry,’ according to U.S. Drought Monitor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Unusually warm and dry weather in February is stoking fears of another drought.

Moderate to severe drought currently grips most of the western third of the state, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

The latest report was released Feb. 16.

Ellis County, listed as Abnormally Dry last week, is on the eastern edge of a large area in a Moderate Drought.

Official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center show Hays with 0.10” moisture in Feb. So far in 2017, Hays has received a total 1.35”.

The snowfall season in Hays has yielded 2.3”.

This week’s weather forecast is showing a 30% chance of rain in Hays Thu. afternoon.