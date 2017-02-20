Dolores Mermis, 80, of Russell, Kansas, died on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas.

The funeral mass celebration of Dolores’ life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kansas. Burial will follow the funeral mass at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Walker, Kansas. Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Nemaha County Home Health-Hospice and sent in care of the mortuary.

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.