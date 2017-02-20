AG opinion of Ellis city council member’s ‘compatibility’ to be presented Monday

CITY OF ELLIS

ELLIS–An status update of the Kansas Attorney General’s opinion regarding a new Ellis City Council member is scheduled to be presented during tonight’s council meeting.

Patee was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 8 general election. She was informed after votes were tallied that the city’s attorney, Olavee Raub, believes Patee is incompatible to serve because of her employment with the Ellis Alliance.

Patee has served a director of Ellis Alliance since its formation in July 2007. Of the group’s approximate $34,300 budget, the city of Ellis contributes $12,500. Other primary stakeholders include Ellis County, the Community Foundation of Ellis and the Ellis Industrial Development Corp.

The city council, on advice from Raub, sought an opinion from the AG’s office in late Nov.

Council members will also discuss several water issues.

The agenda includes an update on the water exploration process from Water Advisory Committee Member Gary Luea and consideration of the city’s water infrastructure needs and grant funding.

The complete Mon., Feb. 20 agenda follows.

AGENDA

February 20, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on February 6, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2015

c) Manual Journal Entries for October 2016

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Consider Assistance with Joint Ellis County/City Magnet Project – Stacie Minson, KSU Watershed Specialist

b) Fire Department Monthly Report – Chief Dustin Vine

c) Update on Water Exploration Process – Gary Luea, Water Advisory Committee

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider City Assistance with Millings on West 14th Street

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Bids for City Hall Generator

b) Discuss Policy on After Hours Customer or Alarm Calls

c) Discuss Water Infrastructure Needs and Grant Funding

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Discuss Letter Addressing Citizen Concerns

(2) Consider Approval of Training for Inmate Supervision

(3) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) January Health Insurance Savings Report

(2) City Car Annual Summary Report

(3) October 2016 Financial Statements

(4) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Attorney’s General Opinion

(2) Update on Outstanding Code Violation Cases

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT