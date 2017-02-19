Warm, breezy Sunday

Today
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 17 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.