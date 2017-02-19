Warm, breezy Sunday

Today

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 17 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Washington’s Birthday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.