Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Warm, breezy Sunday

by Leave a Comment

filelToday
Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 17 mph.

Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.