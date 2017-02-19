Planning Commission to discuss requested setback variances to commercial properties

CITY OF HAYS

The Hays Planning Commission will meeting Mon., Feb. 20 to consider setting a public hearing for a rezoning request of the property at 1601 E. 27th Frontage Road to change the zoning classification from “NC.4” Neighborhood Conservation District to “C-1” Neighborhood Shopping District.

The commission will also discuss Commercial Building Setbacks required within the new Unified Development Code (UDC).

According to Hays Planning, Inspection and Enforcement Superintendent Jesse Rohr it has been found that it is not beneficial for as great of building setbacks for commercial properties as are currently in place and has resulted in variance requests for a smaller setback.

The prior setbacks for commercial zoned property for the side and rear yard were 0 feet. The UDC now requires 25 foot rear setback and 15 foot interior side yard setback. Rohr said the fire code was a decisive factor in the changes.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main. The complete meeting agenda can be seen here.