Hays to host KDHE Special Health Care Needs program

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Special Health Care Needs program is hosting regional meetings to engage agencies and organizations serving Kansas children and youth with special health care needs (CYSHCN) and stakeholders, including parents, caregivers and individuals.

The focus of the meetings will be on developing a state plan that outlines future goals and strategies of the Special Health Care Needs program. The plan will work to strengthen collaboration, support systems integration and improve service delivery for CYSHCN.

The state plan is part of a two-year grant awarded to KDHE focusing on CYSHCN and their families. The primary objective of the grant is to support access for CYSHCN to receive services through an accessible, continuous, comprehensive, coordinated, compassionate, culturally competent and family-centered medical home. This tour is the third round of regional meetings, with a distinct focus on Screening, Assessment and Referral and Transition to Adulthood by the CYSHCN population.

Pre-registration is required for these meetings as space is limited. Meeting information and the online registration is available at https://wichitastate.co1.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_0IcPCxZFMGgq7Rz. Meetings will be held from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. on the dates listed below.

March 16 – Leavenworth: Hampton Inn Leavenworth, 405 Choctaw St., Leavenworth

March 30 – Manhattan: Holiday Inn At The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

April 4 – Coffeyville: Best Western Bricktown Lodge, 605 Northeast Street, Coffeyville

April 13 – Wichita: WSU Eugene M Hughes Metropolitan Complex, 5015 E. 29th St. N. Wichita (Use Entrance J)

April 17 – Dodge City: Dodge City Community College, 2501 N 14th Ave, Dodge City

April 18 – Hays: Hampton Inn by Hilton of Hays, 4002 General Hays Road, Hays

To learn how you can participate, or for more information on the grant project or the regional meetings, please contact Heather Smith, Special Health Services Director, at 785-296-4747 or by email at heather.smith@ks.gov.

