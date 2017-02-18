Vajnar, VanPelt qualify for Hays wrestling

Dustin Armbruster

The Hays High Indian wrestling team qualified two for the 4A state tournament in Salina next week. Trey VanPelt finished in fourth place at 220 pounds. He made the championship semifinals with a pair of victories before losing to the eventual regional champion and being sent to the back side of the bracket. VanPelt qualified for the state tournament with a 10-2 major decision which sent him into the the third place match where he fell in double overtime 4-2.

Conrad Vajnar had already locked up his state qualifying spot by the time that the Friday session came to a close. Vajnar was the number two seed for the tournament in Buhler and received a bye in the first round. He won by technical fall and a 5-3 decision to make the finals of 152 pounds. Vajnar fell in the championship round, finishing in second.

Hays had six other wrestlers that came within one match of making the state tournament but lost their matches that would have gotten them to the third place pairing.

The 4A state tournament will be held in Salina at the Bicentennial Center on February 24th and 25th.