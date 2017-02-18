Sunny, mild Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday

Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.