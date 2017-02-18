Poor fourth quarter costs Tiger women at Central Oklahoma

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State went scoreless for over six minutes to start the fourth quarter as they see their four-game win streak snapped by Central Oklahoma 76-72 Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Fieldhouse. The Tigers (19-7, 10-7 MIAA) led by 13 in the first quarter and by 11 with 20 seconds to play in the third, but the Bronchos (21-5, 12-5 MIAA) switched to a zone defense to stymie the Tigers and end their four-game losing streak

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

After hitting four 3-pointers in the first quarter, FHSU was held to three the rest of the game and were outscored by 11 at the free throw line.

Carlie Heim led the Tigers with a career-high 23 points. Freshman Madision Mittie added a career-best 17 and Tatyana Legette added 11.