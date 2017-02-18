Late Davis basket lifts Tigers over Central Oklahoma

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

EDMOND, Okla. – Rob Davis hit an 8-foot floater with 6.5 seconds to play to give Fort Hays State a one-point lead, Jordan London then missed a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired and the Tigers hold on for a 67-66 win over Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Fort Hays State (16-9, 10-7 MIAA) scored the game’s first seven points and led by as many as 13 in the first half. UCO (15-10, 10-7 MIAA) used an 11-0 run to pull within two early in the second and took their first lead on a Josh Holliday 3-pointer with 5:34 to play.

The Bronchos stole the ball after a Tiger in-bound pass and Holliday scored a layup to give UCO a 66-65 lead with 13 seconds to play. FHSU came down on the next possession and Davis hit his third field goal of the second half to put the Tigers ahead for good.

Hadley Gillum scored a career-high 25 points to lead FHSU. Davis added 15.

The Bronchos were led by Josh Holliday who scored 19.