Johnson’s tip in sends Kansas State over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – D.J. Johnson tipped in a miss by Kamau Stokes with 1.6 seconds left, then made a free throw to send Kansas State to a 64-61 win over Texas on Saturday that snapped the Wildcats’ three-game losing streak.

Johnson’s tip came after Kansas State had called a timeout with 8 seconds left to set up a final play. Stokes, who had 14 points, drove to about 12 feet for the shot and Johnson got up over two defenders to get his hand on the ball for the winning basket.

Wesley Iwundu scored 16 points and Barry Brown scored 15 for Kansas State (17-10, 6-8 Big 12), which had lost six of seven coming into the game.

Kendal Yancy scored 13 for Texas (10-17, 4-10) but also got beat to rebound on the final shot and fouled Johnson on the tip. Jarret Allen scored 12 for the Longhorns, who had rallied from nine points down early in the second half.