Indian swimmer breaks school record at state meet

Dustin Armbruster

Freshman Isaac Smith set a school record while representing Hays High swimming in two individual events at the 5-1A State swim meet in Topeka. Smith broke the school record in the 100 meter butterfly on Friday with a 54.84 second swim. He made the “A” final with the swim after entering state with a 57.27 second seed time which was seeded sixteenth. Smith ended up in eighth place in the final with a 55.13 second swim.

Smith qualified for the “B” final in the 200 meter individual medley after swimming nearly six seconds faster than his seed time. He swam a 2:09.95 in the prelims after entering with a seed time of 2:15.48. Smith finished in sixteenth overall after the “B” final with a time of 2:12.10.

The Hays High 200 meter freestyle relay also competed at state but did not make either final. The relay was comprised of Smith, Brett Bowels, Tanner Callis, and Scout Perryman.