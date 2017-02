HPD Activity Log Feb. 16

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 21 traffic stops Thu., Feb. 16, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 3:21 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–13th and Harvest, Hays; 7:47 AM

Criminal Trespass–100 block W 37th St, Hays; 9:03 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 11 AM

Search Warrant–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11:06 AM

Burglary/business–200 block E 10th St, Hays; 2/3 12 PM; 2/16 12:04 PM

Criminal Threat–2500 block General Hays Rd, Hays; 12:14 PM

Civil Dispute–500 block E 7th St, Hays; 1:08 PM

Drug Offenses–600 block E 6th St, Hays; 1:54 PM

Welfare Check–1100 block Cody Ave, Hays; 2:27 PM

Drug Offenses–1600 block Main St, Hays; 4 PM

Welfare Check–2500 block Virginia Dr, Hays; 3:59 PM

Civil Dispute–3300 block Vine St, Hays; 4:17 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 4:26 PM

Mental Health Call–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 5:08 PM

Drug Offenses–1800 block E 8th St, Ellis County; 5:44 PM

Civil Dispute–500 block E 7th St, Hays; 7:28 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2700 block Colonial St, Hays; 7:40 PM

Drug Offenses–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:26 PM

Drug Offenses–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 9