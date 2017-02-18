FHSU to host social work field day with guest speaker

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Fort Hays State University will host its first J.V. Caprez Social Work Field Day on Friday, April 7. It will be open to current practicum supervisors, social workers and students who want continuing education units.

Dr. Frederic Reamer, associate professor in the School of Social Work at Rhode Island College, will be the guest speaker. His research has addressed issues such as mental health, health care, criminal justice, public welfare and professional ethics.

Both sessions will be on the second floor of the Memorial Union. “Ethical Challenges in Social Work and the Human Services” will be from 9 a.m. to noon. “Emerging Ethical Issues in the Digital World” will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required for individuals seeking continuing education credit. For more information, visit http://www.fhsu.edu/socialwork/Field-Day/ or contact Tim Davis at (785) 628-5395 or by email to atodavis@fhsu.edu.