FHSU student honored at K-INBRE symposium

FHSU University Relations

Mariam Sears, a Calhan, Colo., senior at Fort Hays State University, presented and was honored for her research “Prevalence of the Magic-angle Effect in PD-Weighted Images of the Supraspinatus Tendon,” at the 15th annual K-INBRE symposium.

“The experience was incredible,” said Sears. “It allowed me to explore graduate and career opportunities as well as gain public speaking skills essential to future research endeavors and leadership roles.”

The magic-angle effect is an artefact that can appear in magnetic resonance images and oblique coronal scans of the supraspinatus tendon in the rotator cuff. Sear’s study found that the magic-angle effect appears in 6 percent of these scans and can lead to misdiagnosis and unnecessary surgery.

The symposium is part of the K-INBRE initiative to identify and recruit promising university students into careers in biomedical research in Kansas.

K-INBRE is the Kansas IDeA (Institutional Development Awards) Network of Biomedical Research Excellence. Led by the University of Kansas Medical Center, 10 campuses in Kansas and Oklahoma participate in the collaborative network.

Sear’s presentation was among more than 140 research posters accepted for presentation.