🎥 Extras from the Extension: Stacy Campbell – Kochia Weeds February 18, 2017 by Eagle Community Leave a Comment Stacy Campbell talks about early control of Kochia or commonly referred to as fire weed. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related