TMP wins in Stockton

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 54, Stockton 48

Boys: TMP 80, Stockton 68

STOCKTON, Kan-The Stockton Lady Tigers came out with some fire in their veins on Friday night in Stockton. After losing by 24 points to TMP in the Mid Continent League Tournament Championship game on January 21st the Lady Tigers wanted a better showing on Friday. The Lady Tigers led through most of the first quarter and led 9-8 after the first quarter.

TMP was able to grab the lead in the second quarter but not by much. The Lady Monarchs largest lead was only three points and held a 19-18 lead at halftime. TMP uncharacteristically turned the ball over eight times in the first half. Most of that due to good Stockton pressure.

The Lady Monarchs got their shot going from three point range in the second half. After going 1 for 10 from distance in the first half the Lady Monarchs hit 4 of 6 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 39-33 going to the fourth quarter. Madyson Koerner scored 10 third quarter points to pace TMP.

The fourth quarter was a battle between two state ranked teams. Stockton cut the TMP to five a couple of times but the Lady Monarchs were able to prevail 54-48. Haven Hamilton led the for Stockton with 17 points. The Lady Tigers fall to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in the MCL and will close their season on the road at Phillipsburg on Tuesday. Koerner scored 27 points to lead TMP. The Lady Monarchs improve to 17-1 on the season and 8-0 in the MCL and will host Plainville on Tuesday.

Offense was not lacking in the first quarter as the TMP and Stockton boys squared off in a heated MCL matchup. TMP outlasted Stockton in the first quarter taking a 23-22 lead after one. The hot shooting continued in the second quarter by both teams. The Monarchs would lead by as many as 7 points by Stockton’s Kyle Hull banked in a three pointer with a second remaining in the half to cut the TMP lead to 40-36 at the half.

In the third quarter TMP took an early six point lead that wouldn’t last long as Stockton would climb back to a 44-44 tie midway through the third. TMP would not bend much as the Monarchs regained the lead, 54-51, heading to the fourth quarter. The Tigers would close the TMP lead to one point a couple of times in the fourth quarter but TMP outscored them 20-9 down the stretch to pick up the 80-68 win.

Stockton drops to 9-10 on the season while TMP improves to 10-8. The Tigers will finish their regular season at Phillipsburg on Tuesday while TMP will host Plainville.

