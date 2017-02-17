Vincent, Kansas – Marian M. (Kuhlman) Rajewski, age 87, died Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Sterling Presbyterian Manor, Sterling, Kansas.

She was born March 30, 1929, on the family farm north of Olmitz, Kansas, to Ewald W. and Rose L. (Schwartz) Kuhlman. She married James W. Rajewski on May 22, 1951, in Olmitz, Kansas. He died April 9, 2015.

She was a homemaker, a farmer’s wife, a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Boniface Christian Mothers, St. Fidelis Daughters of Isabella and Secular Franciscan Order. While at the Sterling Presbyterian Manor she attended the Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. She grew up in Albert and was a graduate of Great Bend High School. She worked at the Albert State Bank before her marriage then lived on a farm south of Gorham for a few years and moved to the farm at Vincent in 1955. She was the Sacristan at St. Boniface Catholic Church, a Eucharistic Minister and Lector.

She was a volunteer at the Victoria Meal Site, St. John’s Rest Home, funeral dinner committee and a CCD teacher for St. Fidelis parish. She was a bookkeeper for her husband’s seed company and served on the Ellis County Election Board for over 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, her animals and painting in her later years.

Survivors include four sons, John Rajewski and wife, Patricia, Lincoln, NE; Michael Rajewski and wife, Betty, Hutchinson, KS; Bob Rajewski, Vincent, KS; Bill Rajewski and wife, Susan, Vincent, KS; four daughters, Diane Martinez and husband John, McPherson, KS; Jane Rajewski and husband, Michael Frenzl, Hays, KS; Carolyn Rajewski and husband, Greg Zimmerman, Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan; Marie Schmidt and husband Andy, Olathe, KS; one brother, Francis Kuhlman and wife, Donna, Canyon Lake, CA; one sister, Joan Demel, Great Bend, KS; 23 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Simon Rajewski and one granddaughter, Emily Rajewski.

Services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, February 20, 2017, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria, Kansas. Burial in St. Boniface Cemetery Vincent, Kansas.

A vigil service will be at 6:30 P.M. Sunday, followed by Vincent Christian Mothers/Victoria Daughters of Isabella rosary all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main Street, Victoria, Kansas 67671.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday and from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. Monday, all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary Victoria, Kansas.

Memorials to the Concerned Descendants of Vincent Cemetery Association, St. Boniface Catholic Church or the Sterling Presbyterian Manor.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net