HPD arrest log, Feb. 13 to 17

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Brady James Buehler, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 800 block of Elm on suspicion of drug possession, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rolando Orona, 25, Hays, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 600 block of East Fifth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and leaving the scene/failure to report an accident.

Aurora Guadalupe Ramirez, 23, Hays, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 700 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement official.

Patrick Shannon Burrows, 44, Hays, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 1000 block of Fort on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.