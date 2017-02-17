Grammy-nominated performers will take the stage at Beach/Schmidt

KPRD radio is bringing Grammy-nominated Building 429, Josh Wilson and Chris August Worship in the Round tour to Hays on April 2.

The show will be held at Beach/Schmidt Auditorium on the Fort Hays State University campus at 6 p.m. The tour is celebrating a special tradition in Nashville of artists coming together and worshiping on stage together instead of their individual sets. The artists will also share a number of stories behind their songs, and the ministry impact as God is using these songs to minister to many across the world.

“This concert will be a first. I’ve never seen a music tour focus as much on the artists coming together creating a worshipful, intimate environment as what we’re expecting for this night,” said KPRD Radio Station Manager Dave Kumer.

Most tickets on the tour across the U.S. are running around $20. KPRD is offering individual advance tickets at $12, groups of 10 or more in advance at $10. The day of the concert tickets will be $15. You can also buy VIP Tickets for $25 which gives you 30 minute early entry at 4:30pm and a meet and greet with the artists. Tickets can be found online at www.kprd.org or at the KPRD studios at 205 E.Seventh, Ste. 218, Hays KS 67601. There is an added $2 fee to the online tickets due to the ticket agency Attendstar who is handling the online credit process.

Building 429 is probably best known for their song “Where I Belong,” which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian music chart. Their most recent album “Unashamed,” per the band’s website, also acknowledges that even in the midst of life’s uncertainties, the bold proclamation of God’s faithfulness is still possible – and even fun.

Jason Roy added, “We wanted to be more honest and transparent about our struggles with an audience that needs to hear it.”

More details are available at www.kprd.org or 855-889-5773.