Former Goodland, Kansas, resident Edith Shirley Bair, 83, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Center in Ellis, Kansas.

Edith was born on August 10, 1933 in Cheyenne County, Kansas to Clifford Taft and Vera Carolina (Peter) Doggett. She was one of five children.

Growing up in Kanorado, Kansas, Edith graduated from Kanorado High School in 1952. Later on in life, she attended Fort Hays State University for three years. On September 24, 1952, she married Johnny Warn Bair at the Kanorado United Methodist Church. To this union, two children Dea and Steve were adopted.

Edith worked at several different places throughout her life; she was a manager for McDonalds and Wendy’s in Goodland. She also worked at Dollars Days and one of the motels in the area for several years. She was also a volunteer for the Senior Companion program at Fort Hays State University for eight years. Most of all however, she worked as a homemaker taking care of her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, knitting, crossword puzzles, reading, cooking and a good game of cards. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her parents, her husband Johnny, son Steve Bair, sisters Relda, Irene, Barbara and a brother Eddie.

She is survived by her daughter Dea Binger of McCook, NE, five grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Edith will be held will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with Pastor Lyn Linde officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated to the Ronald McDonald House and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

