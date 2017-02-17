Phillipsburg resident Dorothy A. Stanton passed away Feb. 16, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg at the age of 79. She was born Oct. 6, 1937, the daughter of Harrel & Eva (Sutton) Paramore. She worked at the First National Bank & Trust in Phillipsburg for many years.

Survivors include her husband Tony of the home; her son, Todd Stanton of Harrisburg, PA; her daughter, Deb Kennedy of Phillipsburg & 6 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 20 at 10:00 a.m. in the United Methodist Church, Phillipsburg, with Rev. Delbert Stanton & Rev. Lew VanDerWege officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 9:00 Sat. & 12:00 to 9:00 Sunday at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 7:00 Sunday evening.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillips County Healthcare Foundation.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.