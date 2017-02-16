Turnovers costly in Tigers loss at Northeastern State

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Northeastern State tied a season-high hitting 12 3-pointers and scored 28 points off of 19 Fort Hays State turnovers in a 66-60 win Thursday night at the NSU Event Center, ending their 10-game losing streak and the Tigers four-game win streak.

The RiverHawks (4-20, 3-13 MIAA) led by 10 in the first half and by 12 in the second before the Tigers (15-9, 9-7 MIAA) put together a 10-0 run to pull within two with 7:06 to play.

Down eight with a little over a minute to play, Hadley Gillum and Rob Davis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trim the deficit to 62-60 with 0:53 left. After a missed layup, FHSU had the ball with a chance to tie but Davis was called for a charge while driving in for what would have been the game tying layup. Northeastern hit all four of their free throws in final 30 seconds to seal the win.

Thre RiverHawks, who were the worst shooting team in the MIAA, hit 45-percent for the game including 12-of-23 from beyond the arc.

The Tigers shot 39-percent and were only 6-of-26 from long range.

Hadley Gillum led three Tigers in double-figures with 15 points. JaQuan Smith added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Rob Davis tallied 11.

Freshman Tyler Williams led the RiverHawks with a career-high 17 points.