Terry Dee Enright, 67, of Longmont, died February 12, 2017 at Medical Center of the Rockies after a tragic car accident.

He was born February 22, 1949 in Great Bend, Kansas the son of Sylvia (Plymire) and Harry Enright. Terry graduated from Hays High School in Hays, KS. Following his graduation, he attended Kansas State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1972. Terry’s work career started as a construction engineer in commercial real estate development and chemical construction facilities.

On April 14, 1979, Terry married Carol Engel in Liberal, Kansas after meeting in New York City. In 1980, he and Carol moved to Denver where Terry entered the oil and gas industry as a petroleum engineer for Tri-Ex Oil and Gas. Terry and Carol founded Enright Gas & Oil to develop oil and gas projects in Kansas, Montana, and Colorado. They lived in Evergreen and Boulder until 1992 when they moved to a farm near Hygiene. In 2005, he went to work for Kerr-McGee and later Anadarko Petroleum where he worked as a Landman to develop oil and gas in the Wattenberg field in Colorado.

Terry had a strong Christian faith and attended LifeBridge Christian and Flatirons Community Church. He was a charter member of Mead Rotary Club where he was engaged with Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. He educated youth through Junior Achievement programs and served on the advisory boards for ‘Touching Hearts through Athletics’ and ‘Partners Mentoring Youth’ in Weld County. Terry was passionate about work and his family. In his free time, Terry enjoyed athletics and excelled in many sports. He was an active golfer and appreciated skiing the mountains with his family.

He is survived by his wife Dr. Carol Engel-Enright of Longmont, his children Dr. Tarra Deiter-Enright of Denver, Dane Enright (Alexandra Rossi) of Denver, Tess Enright of Denver, Dora Michniok (Nicholas) of Denver, Carl Enright (Alexandra Morrison) of Edmond, OK and Terrance Ault (Susan) of Austin, TX. He is further survived by his grandchildren Christopher and Lauren; his brothers Randy Enright (Linda) of Denver and Monty Enright (Peggy) of Manhattan, KS and his sister Kathy Enright of Palm Springs, CA. There are numerous nieces and nephews that also survive.

Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at LifeBridge Christian Church in Longmont, CO. The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 to 7 at Howe Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Terry Enright Memorial Scholarship Fund (make checks payable to the CSU Foundation) and sent to Howe Mortuary, 439 Coffman St. Longmont, CO. 80501