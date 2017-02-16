Sunny, warmer Thursday

Today Sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the evening.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 41.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.