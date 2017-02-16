Marcelyn M. Herbig, 92, Hays, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Ellis Good Samaritan Society.

She was born November 24, 1924 in Woodston, Kansas the daughter of R.A. “Buck” and Byrdene “Trip” (Gager) Triplett. She was a 1941 graduate of Hays High School and attended Fort Hays State University. On September 13, 1943 she married William Henry “Heinie” Herbig in Seattle, Washington. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2002.

Her career involved working at Walker Air Base, as a secretary at USD #489 working in Lincoln, Washington, and Wilson schools, at the Ellis County Teachers Credit Union, and at High Plains Mental Health Center from 1965 until her retirement in 1993. She loved her work and was a people person who enjoyed helping others. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, camping, and attending her grandchildren’s events and functions. Her house was her palace and she loved her friends and family dearly.

Survivors include a son; Mark Herbig of Hays, a daughter; Terri Riggs of Hays, a son-in-law; Alan Hayes of Wyoming, a sister-in-law; Ann Triplett of Missouri, eight grandchildren; Scott, Stacie, Melissa, Dusty, Shana, Laura, Kelly, and Cory, eleven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Heinie, a daughter Sandra “Sandy” Hayes, a granddaughter Richelle Herbig, a brother Merlin “Bud” Triplett, and a son-in-law Richard “Dick” Riggs.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. Burial will follow in the Mt. Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Friday and from 2:00 pm until service time on Saturday, all at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.