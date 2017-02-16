Longtime Goodland, Kansas, resident Loren L. Bahe, 80, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center in Goodland.

Loren was born on September 16, 1936 in Republic County, Kansas to William Fredrick Christian and Nannie Katherine (Dankenbring) Bahe. He was one of four children. As a child, Loren’s family moved to Goodland where he attended school and graduated from Sherman County High School in 1954.

In 1954, Loren joined the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956.

On July 15, 1956, Loren married Tamara Jean Flanders in Goodland at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To this union 2 children Mike and Kim were born. Loren worked most of his life as a farmer, raising wheat, corn and cattle. He also opened and operated 3 shoe stores (Bahe’s Footwear). During his spare time, Loren enjoyed spending time with family and his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his loving wife Tamara, and one sister Denelda Tyrrell.

He is survived by his son Mike (Deneyce) Bahe of Goodland and his daughter Kim Bahe of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother Wilmer (Peggy) Bahe and sister Opal VanDonge, all of Goodland. He is also survived by one grandson Jason (Brittinnee) Bahe and their children Hayden, Rilynn and Corbin, of Elfrida, Arizona.

Funeral services for Loren will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Goodland with Pastor Darian Hybl officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM MT at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be designated to the NWKS Animal Shelter or to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at: www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, KS.