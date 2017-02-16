Phillipsburg resident, John Wm. Jansonius, passed away Wednesday Feb. 15 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg at the age of 79. He was born Oct. 23, 1937 in Phillips County, the son of William & Vivian Jansonius. He was a farmer.

Survivors include his wife Sallie of the home; 2 sons, Glenn Jansonius of Phillipsburg & Kurtis Wolfe of Hays; 2 daughters, Carol McGinnis of San Diego, CA & Kayla Kreller of Phillipsburg; his brother, Van of Albuquerque, NM; 2 sisters, Anita DeBoer of Phillipsburg and Georgia Brown of Topeka; 8 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 20 at 2:00 p.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services or the Prairie View Reformed Church.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.