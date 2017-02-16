Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Leiker, 85, Hays, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Pfannenstiel on September 21, 1931 on the family farm west of Antonino, Kansas the daughter of Fidelis and Scholastica (Korbe) Pfannenstiel. She was the only girl from a family of six boys, her brothers Severin, Richard (died as a small child), Nick, Rich, Cyril, and Marvin. She attended Antonino Elementary and Good Hope Schools. On October 24, 1949 she married Norbert A. “Bert” Leiker, a construction operator and salvage metal dealer. Their son, James “Jim”, was born in 1962. After several years in Hays, her family returned to Antonino where she became active as a leader in the Good Hope 4-H club (which she attended as a child), teaching catechism, serving as treasurer for the local water district, and being active in the Christian Mothers of Our Lady Help of Christians parish. For many years, she tended the parish booth at Oktoberfest and made noodles, kuchen, and galuskies for the church’s annual fall feast. In 2000, she traveled with her son Jim to Paris and Rome and attended mass at St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope John Paul II. She moved to Wyndam Place, Hays, in 2012.

Survivors include her son; Dr. James Leiker and wife Cherie of Shawnee, Kansas, four sisters-in-law; Tillie Leiker and Alberta Pfannenstiel of Hays, Norma Fox of Golden, CO, and Thelma Pfannenstiel of Denver, more than sixty nieces and nephews, more than one hundred great nieces and nephews, and her many friends at Wyndam Place and in the Good Samaritan Home Health Care Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her husband Bert, who passed away in 1995.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Antonino with Fr. Gilmary Tallman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Friday and from 9:00 am until 9:30 Saturday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. An Antonino Christian Mothers rosary will be at 6:30 pm followed by a vigil service at 7:00, both on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in Betty’s memory to the Antonino Christian Mothers or to Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com