Businessman wants to fix Topeka, will run for Kan. governor

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Kansas Businessman Wink Hartman announced his campaign for Kansas Governor on Wednesday.

Hartman – a native Kansan who has created dozens of Kansas companies and thousands of Kansas jobs said he will fix Topeka, according to an announcement on his web site.

“After much consideration – and with the full support of my wife Libba – I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor. The dysfunction in Topeka has hurt Kansas families, farms and businesses. I believe we need to elect a Governor with business common-sense who will make the tough decisions necessary to build the government Kansans deserve.

Simply put, career politicians in both parties have failed Kansas.