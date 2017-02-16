Big second quarter carries Tiger women to fourth straight win

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Fort Hays State women went on a 29-8 run over a 10 minute stretch of the first and second quarters as they won their fourth straight, 64-44 over Northeastern State Thursday evening at the NSU Event Center.

Down by seven, Jill Faxon hit a 3-pointer to trigger a 5-0 run to close the first quarter. The Tigers (19-6, 10-6 MIAA) would go on the score 15 unanswered in the second quarter to push the lead to 14 and led by as many as 26 in the fourth.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Tatyana Legette led the Tigers with 14 points and 13 rebounds for her second straight double-double. Faxon added 11 points and nine boards.

FHSU shot 39-percent from the floor and outrebounded the RiverHawks (6-18, 2-14 MIAA) by 14.

NSU, who has lost 11 straight, was led by Rylie Torrey who scored 15.