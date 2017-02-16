2 Kansas man jailed for alleged meth lab in their house

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County made an arrest at an alleged meth lab on Wednesday.

Following a month-long investigation, the Junction City -Geary County Drug Operations Group assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response team executed a search warrant at 1303 Spring Hill Road in Junction City.

Police reported the arrest of Joshua D. Grilliot, 24 and Nicholas E. Bird, 28, both of Junction City on suspicion of Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine.

Both were confined without bond at the Geary County Detention Center pending their first appearance in Geary County District Court.

The Drug Operations Group seized components used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police, Geary County Sheriff’s and Grandview Plaza Police Departments.