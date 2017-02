Wednesday Special at Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company

117 East 11th – Downtown Hays, Kansas

WEDNESDAY: Beef Stroganoff



Tender chunks of beef and mushrooms in a creamy sauce served over homemade mashed potatoes and noodles. $10.95

