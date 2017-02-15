The Latest: GOP touts tax plan’s chances in Kansas Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over increasing taxes to balance the state budget (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Two key Republican lawmakers say a Democratic budget-balancing proposal to increase personal income taxes could pass the GOP-controlled Kansas Senate.

The tax increase before the Senate is larger than an income tax increase the House was planning to debate Wednesday.

The House plan would raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. The proposal from Senate Democrats would generate $1.2 billion in new revenues over two years.

But GOP Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park and tax committee Chairwoman Caryn Tyson of Parker said they believe the Democratic plan could pass with the help of new Republican senators.

Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers in both parties are trying to balance the budget without cutting education funding.

___

8:25 a.m.

The Kansas House is considering proposals to balance the state budget that are designed prevent a cut in aid to public schools.

House members planned to debate a bill Wednesday that would raise personal income taxes to raise more than $1 billion over two years starting in July. They planned to debate another bill Thursday that would permit $317 million in internal government borrowing.

Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. Lawmakers do not believe they can raise revenues quickly enough to close a gap of about $320 million projected for June 30.

Senate Republican leaders were pushing a budget-balancing plan last week that included a $128 million education funding cut. But they canceled a debate on it when support for the measure collapsed.

___

5:52 a.m.

Kansas legislators who favor balancing the state budget with a big income tax increase are preparing to test fellow lawmakers’ appetite for such a fix.

The state House was planning to debate a bill Wednesday that would boost personal income taxes to raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. The measure would abandon core policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The measure has bipartisan support but Republicans in the GOP-controlled House are split.

Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling nearly $1.1 billion through June 2019. The state has experienced persistent financial problems since Republican lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.

The bill would end an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners and boost income tax rates.