Suspect arrested, charged in Kansas bank robbery

WICHITA – A Missouri man has been arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Osage City, Kan., according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Hunter Lee Prewitt, 28, Mountain Grove, Mo., was charged with one count of bank robbery. It is alleged that on Jan. 25, 2017, Prewitt robbed the Landmark National Bank at 106 South 6th Street in Osage City. According to court records, Prewitt gave a teller a note saying: “This a robbery. Give me all one hundreds, fifties and twenties.” He left the bank with cash and drove away in a white pickup truck.

Starting with a description of the truck, investigators obtained video surveillance photos and followed Prewitt’s movements including a stop at a gas station in Osage City before the robbery and a pawn shop in Lyndon, Kan. The Missouri Highway Patrol used that information to identify a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup registered to Prewitt. A crime intelligence analyst with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted a search of law enforcement tag readers and he found more information on Prewitt and the truck. Prewitt was arrested outside Springfield, Mo.

If convicted, Prewitt faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Investigating agencies included the FBI, the KBI, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Heart of America Computer Forensics Laboratory. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.