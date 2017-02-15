Railroad crossing work to conclude this week

CITY OF HAYS

The Union Pacific Railroad will finish repair work at Elm Street, Ash Street, Main Street, and Commerce Parkway railroad crossings this week.

The crossings will be closed approximately one to two hours each. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Wednesday, February 15th.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution or avoid these areas if possible.

For more information, contact the Public Works office at (785) 628-7350.

