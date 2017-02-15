Jeanette (Dechant) Misegadis, age 71, of Peyton, Colorado formerly of Hays, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born April 8, 1945, in Hays, Kansas to Cornel and Ursula (Legleiter) Dechant. She graduated in 1963, from Schoenchen High and attended Beauty School in Hays. The following year, she married Melvin J. Gabel and shortly thereafter opened her own beauty salon, Fashion Flair in Hays which she operated for over 10 years. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother, and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish for many years. Later, she worked for Wal-Mart in Garden City, KS and Phoenix, AZ.

On April 26, 2011, she married Dennis Misegadis in Colorado Springs, CO.

She enjoyed dancing, music, crafting and gardening. She loved the mountains, car races, and rescuing animals.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis of Peyton, Colorado; her three children from her first marriage to Melvin J. Gabel of Salina, KS; Ursula Gabel Baird and husband Kevin, Los Angeles, CA, Cory Gabel and wife Donna, and grandchildren Kiera and Max, Simsbury, CT, Jessica Gabel Cino and husband Ryan, Atlanta, GA; siblings, Virgil Dechant and wife Ann, Leawood, KS, Harry E. Dechant, Hays, Peggy Norris, Russell, Rosie Giesick, WaKeeney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Emerald, LaVerne and Donnie Dechant and four sisters, Bernice Shaffer, Annie Meder, Delores Dechant and Carol Werth.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, February 17, 2017, 4 PM – 8 PM with a combined parish vigil service and rosary at 7 PM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Padre Pio Foundation of America http://www.padrepio.com/ or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in her name https://secure.aspca.org/team/jeanette-memorial-campaign.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at www.keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com